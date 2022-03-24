Choice Hotels' Everhome Suites Breaks Ground in Atlanta Area

PR Newswire

Development milestone for company's newest brand fuels continued extended stay growth

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) continues to drive growth across its extended stay portfolio with the groundbreaking of the Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan in Georgia. Launched in 2019, Everhome Suites is Choice's newest extended stay brand and features flexible, apartment-style accommodations that empower guests to adapt their environment to the way they live and work during longer-term stays. The new construction brand now boasts nearly 30 hotels in the pipeline, with its first location anticipated to open outside of Los Angeles, California this summer.

"At Choice, our brand strategy is focused on driving growth across high-value and revenue intense segments for our owners. It's part of why we launched Everhome Suites to begin with, which allows franchisees to capitalize on the highly sought-after extended stay segment with a brand that offers industry-leading resources and an operating model that is designed to maximize the return on investment," said Anna Scozzafava, vice president, brand strategy and operations, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "The groundbreaking of the Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan not only represents the continued growth of our extended stay portfolio in key markets but underscores our quest to breathe new life into the segment with fresh, modern hotels that both developers and long-term travelers prefer."

Slated to open next spring, the planned four-story, 115-room Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan is ideally situated at 61 Diplomat Parkway and provides future guests with easy access to nearby downtown Atlanta as well as the many corporations that have established Newnan as their logistics hub, including Amazon, HelloFresh, PetSmart, Shopify, and Yamaha. When the hotel opens, guests can expect to stay connected to the things that matter most during extended trips with familiar conveniences, including:

Spacious studio and one-bedroom apartment-style layouts to suit guests' needs. All rooms feature a combination of defined spaces that separate work from play and customizable "me" space with:

Rolling workstation – perfect for finishing up work ergonomically or sitting down for dinner. Full-size closet and additional open and closed storage so guests can stay organized for the days ahead. Spa-like bathroom with ample counter space and high-quality fixtures. Pet-friendly options so guests can bring their favorite companions on the road.

Fully equipped kitchen to support guests' health and wellness lifestyles, including: Appliances, like a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop and microwave. Everything they need to prepare and enjoy a home-cooked meal: flatware, cookware and plenty of counter space. "Extras" to tackle just about any recipe: small appliances, such as blenders, slow cookers and air fryers will be available to rent at the front desk.

Modern and sophisticated public spaces, including: Multipurpose lobby area that allows guests to eat, work or relax. Fully outfitted, spacious fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment. Guest laundry facilities. 24/7 self-service Homebase Market with a variety of snacks, beverages, meals, grocery and sundry items. Outdoor amenity space with grills and firepits.

Design options that take their cues from local culture, including murals by hotel entrances and public space artwork depicting the surrounding area.

The Everhome Suites Atlanta-Newnan was developed by Atlanta-based Turnstone Group and will be managed by Sandpiper Hospitality.

"For us, teaming with Choice Hotels to develop one of the first Everhome Suites is a no-brainer after the success we've had with WoodSpring Suites. The company has always been a leader in the midscale segment and was among the first to target the unique needs of extended stay guests and developers," said Chip Johnson, CEO of Turnstone Group based in Atlanta, GA. "The Everhome Suites product marries Choice's decades of midscale experience with a proven extended stay operating model and the modern accommodations long staying guests love. We cannot wait to bring this new hotel to the Atlanta market, so travelers can experience this fantastic new brand."

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, go to https://choicehotelsdevelopment.com/everhome-suites.

About Everhome Suites ®

The Everhome Suites brand, franchised by Choice Hotels, allows guests to build life on their terms during longer-term stays. The newly constructed hotels are designed to help maintain routine on the road with apartment-style suites that have fully equipped kitchens and customizable "me" spaces, including workstations, full-size closets, additional storage and spa-like bathrooms. Properties feature modern and sophisticated public spaces with fitness centers, business centers, libraries, guest laundry facilities and 24/7 self-service Homebase Market with a variety of snack, beverage, meal, grocery and sundry options. For more information, visit media.choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].

