Blackline Safety Appoints Gateway to Lead New Investor Relations Program

%3Cb%3EBlackline+Safety+Corp.+%28TSX%3A+BLN%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a global leader in connected safety technology, has appointed %3Cb%3EGateway+Group%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to build, manage and deploy a new comprehensive investor relations program.

Gateway is a strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public and private companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Founded in 1999, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, and investor outreach services. The firm is also specifically experienced in helping leading technology companies access and effectively navigate the U.S. capital markets.

“Blackline is seeing a dramatic reacceleration of our business as we emerge from restrictions over the last two years. Our ‘Invest to Grow’ strategy is achieving meaningful traction while we simultaneously plan to roll out several new products to new and current end-markets over the coming quarters,” said Cody+Slater%2C+CEO+and+Chair+of+Blackline+Safety.

“Given these dynamics, now is an ideal time to partner with an experienced firm like Gateway, who can optimize our exposure to a broader capital markets community in North America. Further, we are confident the Gateway team will help the investment community better understand our significant growth opportunities fuelled by our attractive hardware-enabled software-as-a-service model driving high-margin, recurring revenue for our business.”

Gateway will work closely with Blackline leadership to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences.

About Gateway Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Gateway Group is a leading comprehensive capital markets and public relations consultancy firm. Since 1999, Gateway has delivered strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, earned media strategies, leadership visibility, investor awareness, and analyst and press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets, financial and brand communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 178 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005184/en/