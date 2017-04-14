Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Brings Care to the Table with Easter Heat n' Serve Meals

PR Newswire

Elevate celebrations with complete Easter Heat n' Serve meals or build your own with a la carte sides

LEBANON, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is helping families 'take care anywhere' this spring with the return of its Easter Heat n' Serve meals, designed to make any gathering hassle-free. Back by popular demand, this year's Easter Heat n' Serve line-up is anchored by a delectable Prime Rib Family Dinner – the ideal option for making your celebration feel special at a value price guests can appreciate. Plus, gifting for Easter baskets or everyday moments has never been easier with Cracker Barrel's assortment of unique retail gifts.

"Care is always on the menu at Cracker Barrel, especially during Easter with high-quality options like our Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner, and our assortment of candy, accessories and games is always a great value for our guests," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "Given today's economic challenges, we know guests are looking to get the best bang for their buck when celebrating special occasions and our selection of homestyle Heat n' Serve meals were created with budget-conscious families in mind."

There are just two easy steps to enjoying more time with your family around the table this Easter: Heat and serve. With two entrée options and a variety of side options, Cracker Barrel's Heat n' Serve meals offer abundant portions and can be scaled to accommodate any size gathering. Guests can look forward to a simple, yet customizable Easter celebration with guided instructions to easily prepare Easter dinner or brunch, from oven to table, in three hours. The following options are available:

Elevate your holiday experience with the Easter Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner which serves 4-6 people (starting at $124.99 ). This meal includes Prime Rib, au jus and Horseradish, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Gravy, choice of two Country Sides and Sweet Yeast Rolls.

which serves 4-6 people (starting at ). This meal includes Prime Rib, au jus and Horseradish, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Gravy, choice of two Country Sides and Sweet Yeast Rolls. Or go the traditional route with Spiral-sliced Sugar-cured ham. Choose from two options: Easter Ham Heat n' Serve Feast which serves 8-10 people (starting at $149.99 ), featuring Spiral-sliced Sugar-cured Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Gravy, choice of three Country Sides, Sweet Yeast Rolls and Peach Cobbler; or Easter Ham Heat n' Serve Family Dinner which serves 4-6 people (starting at $99.99 ), including Spiral-sliced Sugar-cured Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Gravy, choice of two Country Sides and Sweet Yeast Rolls.

A delicious new addition to this year's Heat n' Serve side selection is Three-Cheese Squash Casserole , baked yellow squash prepared with a creamy cheese blend and topped with breadcrumbs.

, baked yellow squash prepared with a creamy cheese blend and topped with breadcrumbs. Build your own Easter meal or supplement Grandma's sacred recipes by mixing and matching your Cracker Barrel favorites with a wide assortment of options from the A La Carte Heat n' Serve Easter Menu.

Pre-order is required for Cracker Barrel's Easter Heat n' Serve meals, which are available for pick up April 14-17, while supplies last. Guests looking to enjoy a Heat n' Serve meal are encouraged to order online at least 48 hours in advance of desired pick-up date by visiting crackerbarrel.com.

When stopping by the Old Country Store to pick up Heat n' Serve meals, guests can peruse a variety of options to build their own Easter baskets – from apparel and personal care to toys and candy. Our retail selection features everything one needs to spread care not only for Easter, but for other holidays, birthdays or any "just because" moments.

For more information about how to celebrate Easter and the spring season with Cracker Barrel, visit crackerbarrel.com/Easter.

Prices may vary by location.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as multiple virtual brands and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

