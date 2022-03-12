Item 9 Labs' Orion 710 Live Resin Pods Named Best Indica and Sativa Cannabis Vape at 2022 Spring ERRL Cup

PR Newswire

Premium Cannabis Operator Won Four Podium Placements at Arizona's Biggest Cannabis Awards and Festival Event

PHOENIX, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Item 9 Labs , the award-winning, premium cannabis brand from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB), announced today it took home four podium placements at the Spring ERRL Cup, held March 12-13, 2022. Item 9 Labs won two first-place awards, one second-place award and one third-place award for their high-quality live resin, cannabis flower and concentrate products.

First place in the "Best Cannabis Vape Pen - Sativa" category with the GG4 Orion 710 Live Resin Pod

First place in the "Best Cannabis Vape Pen - Indica" category with the Bluenana Orion 710 Live Resin Pod

Second place in the "Best Cannabis Flower - Sativa" category with Gingerbread Man

Third place in the "Best Derivative" category with RSO

Focused on guest and patient appreciation and dispensary accountability, The ERRL Cup is held twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. The competition consists of secret shopping, lab testing and calculating results from various dispensaries and caregivers in Arizona. All samples sent for consideration are blindly entered to prevent any manipulation.

"This year's ERRL Cup saw an influx in entries from several out-of-state brands [recently introduced to the Arizona market]," said Andrew Bowden, chief executive officer of Item 9 Labs Corp. "Going up against new market talent makes these wins far more impressive and a true testament to Item 9 Labs' mission in cannabis and our amazing team. They represent our commitment to consumers, patients and our dispensary partners to offer innovative, high-quality products that consistently deliver an elevated cannabis experience."

These top ERRL Cup podium placements align with sales trends in the Arizona marketplace. Last year, Item 9 Labs was among the top three preferred brands for cannabis vape pen products in Arizona, according to BDS Analytics.

The brand's revolutionary Orion 710 Live Resin Pod and Battery System was introduced in February 2021 and has quickly proven to be a favorite among consumers and dispensaries alike. Designed to meet the needs of the modern-day consumer, the Orion 710 is a next-generation vape system that provides a full-spectrum, sensory experience on the go. The Item 9 Labs' Orion 710 features proprietary pods comprised of strain-specific live resin that is extracted from fresh-frozen flower. This results in enhanced effects and a bold flavor profile that is an authentic expression of a living cannabis plant. This extraction technique is complemented by a contemporary, thoughtfully designed vaporizing device that offers a satisfying draw, magnetic interchangeable pods and accurate dosing with haptic feedback.

"We have a phenomenal cultivation and lab team that is dedicated to pushing boundaries on cannabis innovation and consumer experience," said Chris Wolven, chief operating officer of Item 9 Labs Corp. "These wins and our continued top placements in Arizona product competitions exemplify their talent and breadth of plant and industry knowledge."

In 2021, Item 9 Labs was awarded its first Cannabis Cup and a total of seven first-place wins across the Cannabis Cup, 710 Degree Cup, ERRL Cup and Phoenix New Times' Best of Phoenix. Since the brand's inception in 2017, it has earned 25-plus accolades in Arizona competitions across various product categories – nine for cannabis flower, eight for concentrates, six for the Orion Live Resin Pods and the remaining for Item 9 Labs' cannabis vape cartridges.

For more information on Item 9 Labs, its Orion 710 Live Resin Pod and Battery System and the brand's wide range of award-winning, premium cannabis products, visit item9labs.com. To find trusted products at a dispensary near you, visit item9labs.com/locations/.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS

Item 9 Labs cultivates the highest quality cannabis products while providing transparency, consistency and well-being for an enhanced cannabis experience. With more than 25 podium finishes in Arizona marijuana competitions, Item 9 Labs is a trusted source for premium cannabis products. Starting with intentionally grown flower, the Item 9 Labs product catalog spans 100-plus products across five core categories, including several active cannabis strains, cannabis vape products, premium concentrates and Orion vape technology. For additional information, visit item9labs.com.

ABOUT ITEM 9 LABS CORP.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor delivering premium products from its large-scale cultivation and production facilities in the United States. The award-winning Item 9 Labs brand specializes in best-in-class products and user experience across several cannabis categories. The company also offers a unique dispensary franchise model through the national Unity Rd. retail brand. Easing barriers to entry, the franchise provides an opportunity for both new and existing dispensary owners to leverage the knowledge, resources and ongoing support needed to thrive in their state compliantly and successfully. Item 9 Labs brings the best industry practices to markets nationwide through distinctive retail experience, cultivation capabilities and product innovation. The veteran management team combines a diverse skill set with deep experience in the cannabis sector, franchising and the capital markets to lead a new generation of public cannabis companies that provide transparency, consistency and well-being. Headquartered in Arizona, the company is currently expanding its operations space up to 640,000-plus square feet on its 50-acre site, one of the largest properties in Arizona zoned to grow and cultivate flower. For additional information, visit item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Sass

Serendipit Consulting

[email protected]

602-283-5209

Investor Contact:

Item 9 Labs Corp.

[email protected]

800-403-1140

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/item-9-labs-orion-710-live-resin-pods-named-best-indica-and-sativa-cannabis-vape-at-2022-spring-errl-cup-301509744.html

SOURCE Item 9 Labs