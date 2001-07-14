Pitney Bowes Unboxes New Ecommerce Capabilities at Shoptalk US 2022

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services will be one of the largest sponsors of Shoptalk at the annual retail conference’s first in-person event in the U.S. in over two years. The conference will be held March 27-30, 2022, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

3D rendering of the Pitney Bowes booth at Shoptalk US 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

Pitney Bowes returns to Shoptalk having eclipsed several significant growth milestones since the conference last convened in-person in 2019. Shipping and ecommerce services have surpassed 50% of the company’s total revenue, including $1.7 billion in 2021 from ecommerce fulfillment, delivery, returns and cross-border services. The company saw a 46% increase in Global Ecommerce revenue during peak 2021 compared with peak 2019.

“We’re pleased to be back at Shoptalk, live and in-person, in a bigger way than ever before,” said Gregg Zegras, EVP and President, Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes. “Our shipping and ecommerce businesses have seen significant growth and change over the past two years. We’re excited to gather with others in the industry to showcase our expanded ecommerce operations, detail the technology and automation added in our hubs, as well as the host of new analytics tools we’ve built to help us design tailored ecommerce solutions for our clients across our fulfillment, delivery, returns and cross-border services.”

The company is featuring several new and enhanced capabilities at the event, including:

US-Domestic Network Enhancements

Pitney Bowes is nearing the completion of a network-wide transformation that began with the acquisition of Newgistics in 2017. It has added new hubs, expanded capacity and rolled out new automation and robotics+solutions as it aims to provide retailers with the best combination of national, regional and local ecommerce logistics services.

Cross-border Services

A modernized suite of cross-border services, including enhanced technology and logistics capabilities to help ecommerce merchants, from small independent sellers to large online marketplaces, grow their businesses by efficiently reaching global consumers.

BOXtools

A suite of proprietary apps that use data analytics to make ecommerce logistics easier, including:

BOXscore: an online order experience benchmarking tool using crowdsourced ‘secret shopping’ data of over 3,000 brands to show retailers how they compare against peers in offering a variety of checkout, delivery tracking, and returns capabilities.

BOXpoll: A weekly survey on current events, culture and ecommerce logistics. Survey questions are posed by clients and the insights are used to provide brands with an on-demand resource to gauge consumer and retailer sentiment to help support decision making. Highlights of BOXpoll findings are released monthly at www.pb.com/boxpoll.



Visit us at Shoptalk to also learn about BOXtour, BOXlab, BOXdocs and BOXreview.

In addition, Pitney Bowes will feature its innovative Parcel Point Smart Lockers outside the Box. These intelligent, self-service parcel lockers enhance the customer experience by bridging the physical and digital shopping experience with convenient, contactless in-store services. The Pitney Bowes Service Delivery Innovation (SDI) team will also be on hand to discuss how we can help efficiently scale field service, maintenance and best in class technical support for your clients and their technology.

All Pitney Bowes products and services will be featured in a massive, two-story exhibit space in the shape of giant shipping boxes, underscoring the company’s focus on ecommerce logistics. Visit Pitney Bowes at Booth 1026 at Shoptalk.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

