Gabelli Funds to Host 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Thursday, March 31, 2022

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, March 31, 2022. This symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.
Agenda:
|
8:15am
|
Introduction/Welcome
Tony Bancroft and Hanna Howard, Gabelli Funds
|
*8:30
|
Sharps Compliance NASDAQ: SMED
David Tusa, CEO
|
9:00
|
Casella Waste NASDAQ: CWST
John Casella, CEO; Jason Mead, IR
|
9:30
|
Ranpak NYSE: PACK
Bill Drew, SVP & CFO;
David Murgio, Chief Sustainability Officer
|
10:00
|
Waste Management NYSE: WM
Ed Egl, IR
|
10:30
|
Republic Services NYSE: RSG
Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO; Stacey Matthew, IR
|
*11:00
|
Waste Connections NYSE: WCN
Mary Anne Whitney, CFO
|
*11:30
|
Darling Ingredients NYSE: DAR
Randall Stuewe, CEO; Brad Phillips, CFO;
|
*12:00pm
|
Loop Industries NASDAQ: LOOP
Daniel Solomita, CEO; Drew Hickey, CFO
|
*12:30
|
Good Natured Products TSX: GDNP
Paul Antoniadis, CEO
|
1:00
|
Renovare NASDAQ: RENO
Anthony Fuller, CEO
|
1:30
|
CECO NASDAQ: CECE
Todd Gleason, CEO; Mathew Eckl, CFO;
|
2:00
|
Quest Resource Holding NASDAQ: QRHC
Ray Hatch, CEO
|
1 x 1 only
|
Vertex Energy NASDAQ: VTNR
Alvaro Ruiz, EVP Corporate Development
|
*Virtual Presentation
Harvard Club, New York City
March 31, 2022
8:15 am - 3:00 pm
Virtual Conference Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_w2y_5CNFQ6KBFuSzw3KwPg
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
