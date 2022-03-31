Gabelli Funds to Host 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium Thursday, March 31, 2022

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host the 8th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, March 31, 2022. This symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading companies, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, new technologies, and company fundamentals. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

Agenda:

8:15am Introduction/Welcome Tony Bancroft and Hanna Howard, Gabelli Funds *8:30 Sharps Compliance NASDAQ: SMED David Tusa, CEO 9:00 Casella Waste NASDAQ: CWST John Casella, CEO; Jason Mead, IR 9:30 Ranpak NYSE: PACK Bill Drew, SVP & CFO; David Murgio, Chief Sustainability Officer 10:00 Waste Management NYSE: WM Ed Egl, IR 10:30 Republic Services NYSE: RSG Brian DelGhiaccio, CFO; Stacey Matthew, IR *11:00 Waste Connections NYSE: WCN Mary Anne Whitney, CFO *11:30 Darling Ingredients NYSE: DAR Randall Stuewe, CEO; Brad Phillips, CFO;

Suann Guthrie, IR *12:00pm Loop Industries NASDAQ: LOOP Daniel Solomita, CEO; Drew Hickey, CFO *12:30 Good Natured Products TSX: GDNP Paul Antoniadis, CEO 1:00 Renovare NASDAQ: RENO Anthony Fuller, CEO 1:30 CECO NASDAQ: CECE Todd Gleason, CEO; Mathew Eckl, CFO;

Ramesh Nuggihalli, COO 2:00 Quest Resource Holding NASDAQ: QRHC Ray Hatch, CEO 1 x 1 only Vertex Energy NASDAQ: VTNR Alvaro Ruiz, EVP Corporate Development *Virtual Presentation

Harvard Club, New York City

March 31, 2022

8:15 am - 3:00 pm

Virtual Conference Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fgabelli.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_w2y_5CNFQ6KBFuSzw3KwPg

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005628/en/