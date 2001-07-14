Sallie Mae Names William Wolf Chief People Officer

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, has named William Wolf, Chief People Officer. Wolf will oversee all facets of Sallie Mae’s Human Resources function. He will succeed Bonnie Rumbold who has served as Sallie Mae’s Chief People Officer since 2014. Wolf’s first day at the company will be March 28.

“Just as Sallie Mae’s mission is to power confidence in students as they begin their unique journeys, we will strive to power that same confidence and support in our own people as they grow and develop their careers at Sallie Mae,” said Wolf. “I’m looking forward to building on the work already underway to establish Sallie Mae as a great place to work and as one of the most just and inclusive companies in America.”

Wolf brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience to Sallie Mae, most recently serving as Chief Human Resources Officer at Santander U.S. While at Santander, he led all aspects of Human Resources for its U.S. businesses and 17,000 employees. Wolf also led Santander’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pioneered its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Prior to Santander, Wolf served as the Global Head of Talent Acquisition and Development at Credit Suisse and was a partner at McKinsey & Company.

“Fostering and advancing a culture that drives our mission is a top strategic priority and further helps us deliver for our customers,” said Jon Witter, CEO, Sallie Mae. “Will joins us at an important inflection point for Sallie Mae, as we chart our course as an education solutions provider assisting families to, through, and immediately after college. His vision and strong track record of success in supporting and developing the most valuable asset – our people – will be integral to this next chapter.”

Wolf earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in religion and economics from Dartmouth College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina where he was a Richard Jenerette Fellow.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Corporate and Financial

