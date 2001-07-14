Balfour Beatty Appoints Sonya Roberts as Vice President, Human Resources of US Civils Operations

Balfour Beatty announces the appointment of Sonya Roberts to vice president of Human Resources for the company’s U.S. Civils operations. Formerly the vice president of Total Rewards for Balfour Beatty’s Buildings, Civils and Investments business lines, Sonya’s new role will oversee Human Resources for its national Civils business. Additionally, she will join the Civils executive leadership team and continue to serve on Balfour Beatty’s national Human Resources leadership team.

Sonya Roberts, Balfour Beatty Vice President, Human Resources of U.S. Civils Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sonya joined Balfour Beatty in 2000 as a generalist and human resources partner for Balfour Beatty’s Civils and Rail businesses, having responsibility for all human resources-related services for nearly 4,000 staff and craft employees. Since then, she has served in various human resource roles with progressively more responsibility overseeing efforts that have resulted in more effective and streamlined workflow processes, technology automation and acquisition due diligence.

As a steward of the company’s people-first culture, she has also championed national initiatives to improve diversity, inclusion, pay equity, allyship, mentorship and rewards at Balfour Beatty.

“We are proud to announce Sonya Roberts’ appointment to vice president of Human Resources for Balfour Beatty’s U.S. Civils operations,” said Eric Stenman, Balfour Beatty U.S. president. “She is a visionary and servant leader in our business with a 20-year track record of delivering results with a strong focus on the well-being of employees. Sonya will bring a fresh approach to Human Resources as she is a prominent proponent of our people-first culture, and we look forward to her continued leadership that will drive positive change for the business.”

Sonya is a passionate community service leader where she serves as a member of various nonprofit, professional and civic organizations including Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.’s North Atlanta Chapter, American Businesswomen’s Association (ABWA), Junior League of Atlanta, Shared Hope International and Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

She is a graduate of South Carolina State University from which she earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology.

