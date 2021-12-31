THIRD COAST BANK CHOOSES KLARIVIS TO BOOST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

PR Newswire

HOUSTON and ROANOKE, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, today announced its new relationship with Third Coast Bank SSB as a key analytics tool for the bank's future.

"Data gives us meaningful insight into what our customers need," says Billie Connally, SVP Director of Retail Strategy for Third Coast Bank. "And an analytics tool like KlariVis gives us that competitive edge—better ways to reach customers, more efficient customer journeys and opportunities to proactively meet customer needs."

As a solution developed for bankers by bankers, KlariVis understands financial institutions' pain points and continues to see rapid growth as organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data. KlariVis compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, interactive, user-friendly enterprise dashboard and analytics platform. The KlariVis platform provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that drive profitability and productivity.

Third Coast Bank had tremendous growth over the last two years, and its data needs grew as well. "With KlariVis' expertise and team, Third Coast Bank can take advantage of what larger banks have internally, and we can now give our bankers an ideal data experience so they can be customer-centric." As to why KlariVis was the right fit, Connally notes, "The fact that KlariVis is female-owned and has a team of former bank executives developing this product was very significant to me in the decision process. We are excited to partner and grow with KlariVis."

Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, states, "We are thrilled to partner with Third Coast Bank SSB and support their aspirational goals for growth. With KlariVis, Third Coast Bank will empower their employees and customers to live and work better by becoming a data-driven organization. And as the bank becomes more data-empowered, the team will have the tools and knowledge they need to best serve their customers and develop deepened relationships in the communities they serve."

About Third Coast Bank SSB

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCBX) is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 13 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the bank reached $2.5 billion in assets. For more information, please visit www.tcbssb.com.

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team aims to provide financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at [email protected].

Contact:

Ginger Kimbrell

Vice President, Marketing Manager

Third Coast Bank SSB

972-265-0066

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-coast-bank-chooses-klarivis-to-boost-customer-experience-301509730.html

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares