ICON MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE EASTWIN8 PTE LTD, A SINGAPORE LOGISTIC AND FINTECH COMPANY

Torrance, California, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icon Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ICNM) ("Icon" or the "Company"), a Nevada diversified global technology company, is pleased to announce today that it has executed a binding letter of intent to acquire Eastwin8 Pte Ltd, a Singapore company in logistic and fintech.



Eastwin8 is a Singapore-based digital network platform that enables businesses to conduct eCommerce with full integration of logistics network. Business owners can take advantage of the platform functions to plan, optimise and distribute the jobs to the logistics partners via mobile apps. Under the platform, it is easy to add “service partners” to the network so that other platform users can access the extended resources via the platform network. For paid subscribers, the platform provides additional functions such as Automatic Route Planning, Live Tracking, Private Network and many valued added services.

Once the platform is further enhanced and deployed, the service partner network will expand to cross border logistics, Insurance, Fintech, Marketing, Business Transformation, IT services, Purchasing and Consultancy. The platform will also be implementing the acceptance of cryptocurrency payment in certain marketplaces / countries where cryptocurrency or other forms of digital assets are permissible.

Further details will be provided at the closing of the acquisition.

About Icon media Holdings, Inc (“ICNM”)

Icon Media Holdings, Inc. is a diversified global technology company. The Company's wireless infrastructure services business used to provide small cell, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and Wi-Fi technical consulting, design and implementation services. Our customer base is the wireless industry and enterprise clients. The Company is pivoting its business model and seeks to acquire or merge into operating businesses and assets in Blockchain, Crypto, Metaverse and NFTs multimedia industry.

For more information about the Company, visit:

OTC Markets Profile : https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ICNM/profile

Website : https://iconmediah.com/

