EQ Works and Tapad Initiative Creates Canada's Largest Device Identity Graph

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / EQ Inc. ( TSXV:EQ, Financial) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Tapad, the global leader in digital identity resolution, to create the largest, privacy forward, device identity graph in Canada.

Combining Tapad's graph with EQ Works' LOCUS platform provides our Canadian partners more robust identity resolution, helping advertisers identify customers or related households across multiple devices. This new graph will enable customers of EQ Works to leverage identity resolution at scale to tap into cross-device insights for a variety of use cases including audience strategies, activation, and measurement, all while using data that is privacy-safe. The solution allows for significantly improved accuracy in programmatic targeting, media measurement and attribution with EQ Works seeing over 30% increase in addressable device ID's.

As IDFA's (Identifier for Advertisers) and MAID's (Mobile Ad ID's) are increasingly unavailable to advertisers, incorporating the Tapad Graph, with ID agnostic identity solutions, into a new blended solution with EQ Works, will provide a vehicle for insights to help clients understand the effectiveness and efficiencies of targeting. This agreement has an immediate beneficial impact to EQ Works' clients as it provides even more robust privacy-compliant data and data driven marketing.

"Tapad and EQ Works have formed a relationship that will bring together two incredibly powerful players in the identity space." Says Dilshan Kathriarachchi, CTO of EQ Works. "As the identity landscape for digital enters a more dynamic phase, the continued collaboration between Tapad and EQ Works would ensure stable and reliable access to data driven capabilities for many Canadian businesses."

"We are excited to team with EQ Works to deliver this identity data in Canada." says Chris Feo, Chief Revenue Officer, at Tapad. "Bringing together our identity graph with EQ Works datasets and AI/ML Platforms, offers the highest quality, and scale of data for their customers."

ABOUT EQ

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

ABOUT Tapad

Founded in 2010, Tapad cracked the code on cross-device marketing technology, creating not only the first but the most robust global cross-device digital identity graph on the market. Ten years later, The Tapad Graph enables marketers to maximize their digital marketing investment for years to come. In November 2020, Experian acquired Tapad, which furthers Experian's strong commitment to digital identity, activation, and connected TV.

ABOUT Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments - from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,000 people operating across 44 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

EQ Inc.

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

