BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – EMCF), Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq - AHPA), Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE - VEC), Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq - IIN)

Emclaire Financial Corp. (Nasdaq – EMCF)

Under the terms of the agreement, Emclaire will be acquired by Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers”) (Nasdaq - FMNB). Each shareholder of Emclaire may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers’ shares and 30% for cash. Based on Farmers’ closing share price of $17.02 on March 23, 2022, the transaction is valued at approximately $105 million, or $37.62 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Emclaire Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Farmers is paying too little for the Company.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq - AHPA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Avista II, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with OmniAb (“OmniAb”), Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s antibody discovery platform which provides pharmaceutical industry partners with access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics, and result in OmniAb becoming a publicly traded company. Under the terms of the agreement, Avista II shareholders will retain ownership of approximately 20.3% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Avista II Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Vectrus, Inc. ( - VEC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vectrus will be acquired by The Vertex Company (“Vertex”). Vertex shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Vectrus shareholders will only own approximately 38%. The investigation concerns whether the Vectrus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Vertex is paying too little for the Company.

Intricon Corporation (Nasdaq - IIN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Intricon will be acquired by an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Altaris”). Intricon shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of Intricon stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Intricon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Altaris is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $28.16 for the Company’s shares.

