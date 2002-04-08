(ABT Alert) Long Term Holders of Abbott Laboratories Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott” or the “Company”) (: ABT) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently the Food and Drug Administration inspectors found unsanitary conditions at an Abbott Laboratories plant in Michigan that makes infant formula. The finding was made five months before the Company conducted a recall of products associated with the deaths of two babies.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Abbott holding shares before September 2019, you may have standing to hold Abbott harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

