Everbridge Teams with Technology Leaders to Offer Out-of-Band Critical Communications Platform to Support Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine

Everbridge%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), a global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public+warning solutions, today announced it will work with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer volunteer organizations, charities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and local Ukrainian government resources with an out-of-band critical communications platform to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Everbridge has mobilized with AWS and other technology leaders to offer a free communications platform to provide organizations with a reliable means to share risk intelligence and communicate life-safety updates.

For any organization seeking assistance in the coordination and communication to affected volunteers, employees, citizens, and government workers, please reach out to [email protected].

The platform, leveraging the Everbridge+Mass+Notification solution that runs on AWS and makes use of AWS’s breadth of services, will act as a communications source delivering SMS, email, and voice messaging to coordinate aid efforts. The platform runs on AWS and uses existing gateway connections to mobile operator SMS and email gateways maintained by Sinch, a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, and aggregator partner Kaleyra, a trusted, global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider. It will be protected from cell tower spoofing based on a number of established controls, and Kaleyra and Sinch have offered to waive messaging fees. The solution will allow users to deliver centralized communications to provide consistent updates, coordination instructions, and alerts to personnel on the ground via a central portal.

“Reliable communication capabilities are critical to providing vital services for those who are suffering as a result of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine,” said Kaleyra Chief Executive Officer Dario Calogero. “We are proud to be collaborating with Everbridge and AWS to provide these much-needed resources to those who are on the ground supporting the Ukrainian people.”

The technology collaboration’s first users include a U.S.-based NGO and a government relief agency coordinating evacuations. Everbridge partners will also make the joint solution available to their relevant customers.

“The technology community is looking to do all it can to support life-saving measures and welfare initiatives in Ukraine,” said Dominic Jones, Senior Vice President of Partnerships & Alliances at Everbridge. “We are proud of the work of our partners to stand up this mass notification system to help so many of the organizations that are quickly working to conduct humanitarian efforts across Ukraine and in neighboring countries welcoming refugees.”

For any charity, NGO, government organization, or business that needs to coordinate relief or humanitarian support efforts, please contact [email protected] and Everbridge will set up an account and provide training on how to use this capability. The Everbridge solution is provided for use at no cost and will remain available until the crisis is over thanks to the support from the Everbridge team and partners.

