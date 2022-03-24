Cybersecurity Juggernaut Appoints Chele Rider as Director of Indigenous Relations

Emergency Management Expert joins Sollensys as Head of Indigenous Relations

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the first major cybersecurity companies specializing in ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, announced today the appointment of Chele Rider as Head of Indigenous Relations. Ms. Rider is an Emergency Management expert with 16 years of experience with the American Red Cross and FEMA Emergency Management Institute, specializing in Tribal Emergency Management collectives.

"Our mission is to create a next generation blockchain cybersecurity company that makes the world safer for all of us," said Sollensys CEO, Don Beavers. "If you've ever been successfully hacked by a cybercriminal, you know every second counts to achieve business continuity. Ms. Rider not only has extensive experience in emergency management, but she's been teaching cybersecurity to the American Red Cross and FEMA Emergency Management Institute for over seven years. She is an immense talent with Choctaw lineage and overall tribal purpose."

Rather than starting with penetrable endpoints, Sollensys begins with securing a copy of what the hackers want most to hold hostage and corrupt: organizations' digital intellectual property and operational data. Sollensys exists to ensure companies and institutions never pay a ransom and their businesses can continue swiftly by safeguarding an immutable and uncorrupted copy of their data.

"There is nothing more important to me than protecting my tribal brothers and sisters, our heritage, our culture and our businesses," said Ms. Rider, Sollensys' Director of Indigenous Relations. "I am excited to offer my community a solution where they lose absolutely nothing in the face of a ransomware or malware attack. In the world of cybercrime, losing nothing is actually winning."

About Sollensys

Sollensys understands that cybersecurity is one of the biggest threats to our way of life. Destabilization, financial loss, data leaks, and corporate espionage create ripple effects that can be devastating. We are constantly reimagining technology to create a safer, better world to safeguard infrastructure, prevent disruptions to industry, and protect personal health, wealth, and well-being. Sollensys is based in Palm Bay, Florida and is publicly traded under the symbol SOLS. For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com

