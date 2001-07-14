LifeWorks to appoint global technology leader Robert Courteau as Chair of the Board

LifeWorks Inc. (the "Company" or "LifeWorks”) (TSX: LWRK) today announced its Board’s intention to change its Chair of the Board of Directors.

The Board intends on appointing Robert (Bob) Courteau as the new non-executive Chair after the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on May 3, 2022. Gillian (Jill) Denham has decided to step down from the Chair position after the AGM, although she will continue to serve as a Board Director.

Courteau is a corporate director and executive advisor. He sits on the boards of Kinaxis Inc. and D2L. Most recently, he was chief executive officer of Altus Group where he led the transition of the company to become a data and software solution provider. Prior to this role, Courteau was a global corporate executive with SAP AG. Throughout his various executive positions, Courteau has refined his expertise and insights into global market leadership, advisory services, enterprise application software and data solutions. Courteau holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and was awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree from Concordia University. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors further recognized his dedication and innovative leadership in 2014, awarding him a fellowship. He currently serves as vice chair of the Holland Bloorview Hospital Foundation.

Regarding his appointment, Courteau, a highly regarded executive and corporate director, said, “I’d like to thank Jill for her superb stewardship of the Company Board. I look forward to continuing to work with Jill and the other Board members. Given that LifeWorks is a leading innovator in an industry where technology plays an increasingly larger role in delivering mental health and wellbeing solutions, my experience in technology-based industries can support the Company’s leadership team in taking LifeWorks to the next level as a strong, profitably growing global competitor.”

Jill Denham, Chair of the Board said, “I’ve worked closely with Bob and I’m really excited that he’s agreed to lead the Board for the next chapter in the LifeWorks story, as we deploy our next set of solutions in the market. It has been an honour working with my Board colleagues and the Company’s leadership team on our growth strategy as a global leader in the workplace mental health and wellbeing fields, and as a leader in pension and health and welfare administration.”

Stephen Liptrap, president and CEO of LifeWorks said, “I’d like to thank Jill for her important contributions and inspiring leadership on the Board during her tenure as Chair. I am very pleased to welcome our new Chair, Bob Courteau, a global technology executive who has held leadership positions in a number of successful companies during his distinguished career.”

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

