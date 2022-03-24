Vertical Exploration Provides St-Onge Wollastonite Operations Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") would like to provide an update regarding the Company's progress in preparing for the first full year of operations at its St-Onge Wollastonite property, located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

Vertical is pleased to report that St-Onge site access preparations are already underway, after a winter period that saw the Saguenay Lac-Saint-Jean region experience exceptional snow accumulation. The Company has made the decision to mobilize its operations team early, in order to remove the accumulated snow from the access road that leads to both the quarry site and the stockpile of crushed premium wollastonite ore that was prepared last fall. The early snow removal will result in much faster drying of the access road and allow Vertical to start-up operations as soon as possible. The local farming and agri-business community has already expressed keen interest in obtaining the premium St-Onge wollastonite samples to test on their crops and fields in April and May, and it is therefore essential that Vertical provides safe and efficient site access to the local farmers and businesses alike within the next few weeks.

The Company also anticipates that it will soon be significantly upgrading its quarry site infrastructure, which will include the purchase and set-up of a commercial scale and the construction of a weatherproof building and office in order to streamline its operations and undertake large-scale crushing and storage of the wollastonite ore on site. With these upgrades in place during the year, Vertical is confident that it will be able to meet the anticipated growing demand for its premium wollastonite in the months ahead without experiencing processing delays due to inclement weather.

Finally, the Company expects that its blasting and drilling contractor will soon be visiting the St-Onge site in order to prepare the first blast zone and extract additional tonnage of ore to meet the anticipated demand. Vertical will be providing further St-Onge operations updates as the year progresses.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

