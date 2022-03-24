Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Directorate Change

Atalaya Mining Plc. ("Atalaya" or the "Company") Directorate Change

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) announces that Mr. Harry Liu has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr. Liu was appointed Director of the Company on 1 October 2012. In accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement between Yanggu Xiangguang Copper Co. Ltd ("XGC") and the Company dated 7 July 2012.

XGC continue to have the right to appoint a Non-Executive Director to the Company while its shareholding in Atalaya is above 10% of the total issued shares carrying voting rights as a result of an agreement dated 28 May 2015 between the Company and XGC.

Alberto Lavandeira, CEO, commented:

"I would like to thank Mr. Liu for his contribution to the Company. His unconditional and long standing support as a Director and as a representative of XGC has been key for the development of Proyecto Riotinto in the recent history of the Company."

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

