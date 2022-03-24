Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Thomson Reuters First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for May 3, 2022

PR Newswire

TORONTO, March 24, 2022

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today its first-quarter 2022 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA

INVESTORS



Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

[email protected]

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY01751&sd=2022-03-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-first-quarter-2022-earnings-announcement-and-webcast-scheduled-for-may-3-2022-301510089.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

