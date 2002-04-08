(FSLR Alert) Long Term Holders of First Solar Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of First Solar, Inc. (“First Solar” or the “Company”) ( FSLR) against certain of its officers and directors.

Recently there was a class action filed against First Solar. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s Series 6 solar module was not commercially ready at the time of its release, had a component that was failing in the field and causing fires, was not able to hit its projected and touted wattage targets, had an inconsistent output, and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of First Solar holding shares before February 22, 2019, you may have standing to hold First Solar harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

