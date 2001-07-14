JetBlue and Qatar Airways Announce Plans to Expand Existing Global Partnership

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it intends to expand the depth and breadth of its existing partnership with Qatar Airways to offer customers even more benefits when booking travel to and from international destinations on the global partner airline. This will include more codesharing in additional markets in the coming months, enhanced benefits for JetBlue TrueBlue® and Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club loyalty members, expanded marketing opportunities and refinements to flight schedules to create new, convenient connections across both carriers.

Already, Qatar Airways is one of JetBlue’s top partners for connecting customers across the Americas to its global network, with traffic expected to grow further through new enhancements within the partnership. This new agreement will provide more options to travel between JetBlue’s 100+ destinations across North America and the Caribbean and Qatar Airways global network of 82 countries. JetBlue places its code on Qatar Airways flights in – or offers connections through – nine U.S. gateways.

In addition, the airlines plan to develop an integrated airside transfer option for customers connecting at New York-JFK, JetBlue’s largest focus city and Qatar Airways’ most served U.S. destination.

“For more than a decade Qatar Airways has been an excellent partner, consistently delivering an elevated customer experience that aligns extremely well with the JetBlue brand and the expectations of our customers,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “Now, as we look to our next decade together, the enhancements and plans for growth announced today will put Qatar Airways on track to be our largest internationally-based partner.”

“The enhanced partnership between Qatar Airways and JetBlue is a further encouraging sign for the recovery of the aviation industry,” said His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive. “We have focused on growing our partnerships with leading airlines such as JetBlue by bringing significant benefits to our passengers through an expanded global network. Both airlines have a strong commitment to excellence in customer experience and innovation, ensuring this closer relationship is a very positive step for our joint customers.”

JetBlue customers currently enjoy travel options via Doha, Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) – named in 2021 as the Best Airport in the World – to more than 80 destinations in Africa, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and South Asia. At the same time, Qatar Airways customers also already benefit from access to more than 60 destinations across JetBlue’s network. The two airlines have partnered since 2011.

Customers also currently enjoy enhancements that link the carriers’ loyalty programs. TrueBlue and Privilege Club members benefit from the ability to accrue TrueBlue points or Privilege Club Avios. In the future, those benefits will expand with the ability to redeem points on either carrier’s flights.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax, in addition to securing five additional awards, including World’s Best Business Class, World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge, World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat, World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering and Best Airline in the Middle East. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).

JetBlue – the sixth largest airline in the U.S. – is known for having the most legroom in coach (a), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service. JetBlue operates nearly 1,000 daily flights to 100+ destinations in more than two dozen countries throughout the Americas. In 2021, JetBlue added all-new transatlantic flying between New York and London. This summer, the airline will launch its first-ever service in Canada with Vancouver flights.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (b) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us.

