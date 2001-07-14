Pennsylvania American Water Revamps Workforce Readiness and Outreach with New "Career Stream" Program

Like the convergence of three streams into one river, Pennsylvania American Water is taking a three-pronged approach to its comprehensive talent development program, focused on attracting and developing a diverse pool of future candidates with the skills and experience needed to succeed in the water industry. This new Career+Stream program offers summer internships, annual scholarships and career education and outreach focused on careers in the water and wastewater business.

“This next generation of our career pipeline development reflects our company’s commitment to taking proactive measures today to continue providing quality service for the next generation,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “We are proud to be a competitive employer in our local communities and are passionate about attracting and retaining diverse talent because we know that diversity of backgrounds, ideas, thoughts, and experiences is vital to our culture and the way we do business.”

Summer Internships

For the summer 2022, the company is offering 15 full-time 8-week paid summer internship opportunities in operations, water quality and engineering. The internship program seeks to build a future talent pipeline, increase diversity, and bring new perspectives to the company while providing important real-life work experience to college students in the local communities served by Pennsylvania American Water. Internships are targeted toward college juniors and seniors pursuing STEM-focused studies such as biology, chemistry, environmental science and engineering. Available positions are currently posted on the company’s Career+Opportunities site, and interns will be announced when the program begins in June.

Stream of Learning Scholarships

For the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, Pennsylvania American Water is offering three $5,000 Stream of Learning scholarships to individuals charting courses of study in fields critical to the water and wastewater industry, specifically focusing on DEP-certified+water+or+wastewater+operator+certification+programs. Eligible applicants must be pursuing 2- or 4-year college, university or technical school degrees or certifications in environmental science, biology, engineering, chemistry or DEP-certified water/wastewater operation programs. Qualified applicants must also maintain a permanent residence in Pennsylvania and be attending a Pennsylvania college, university or career/technical school in the 2022-2023 school year. More information and an online application can be found here. Deadline to apply is April 30, 2022, and winners will be announced in May. More information about becoming a certified water or wastewater operator can be found here.

Career Education and Outreach

Pennsylvania American Water conducts outreach throughout the year to educate students and adults alike about career paths and job opportunities in the water and wastewater industry. Career outreach places a special focus on diverse, underserved, and environmental justice

communities and seeks to educate and attract a diverse field of students and adults to employment at Pennsylvania American Water. The company also partners with schools, colleges, elected officials, government agencies, non-profits and statewide organizations to promote careers in the water industry through participation at school presentations, facility tours, career fairs, community events and more. To request a Pennsylvania American Water representative at an upcoming career fair or outreach event, please contact [email protected].

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water ( NYSE:AWK, Financial) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

