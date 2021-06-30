The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) Investors

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Celsius Holdings, Inc. ("Celsius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELH) securities between August 12, 2021 and March 1, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Celsius investors have until May 16, 2022to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 1, 2022, after the market closed, Celsius disclosed that it could not timely file its 2021 annual report due to "staffing limitations, unanticipated delays and identified material errors in previous filings." Specifically, Celsius "determined that the calculation and expense of non-cash share-based compensation, related to grants of stock options and restricted stock units awarded to certain former employees and retired directors were materially understated for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021." As a result, management concluded that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell to an intra-day low of $56.21 per share on unusually heavy trading volume on March 2, 2022. Over the course of the March 2, 2022 and March 3, 2022 trading sessions, the Company's stock price fell a total of $5.20, or 8.3% on unusually heavy trading volume to close at $57.60 per share on March 3, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) that there was a material weakness in Celsius's internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Celsius securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 16, 2022to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Celsius securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

[email protected]

www.frankcruzlaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-law-offices-of-frank-r-cruz-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-on-behalf-of-celsius-holdings-inc-celh-investors-301509584.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles