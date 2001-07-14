Cedar Fair Opts Out of Credit Facility Covenant Modification Period

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced it has elected out of the covenant modification period contained within its amended credit agreement. This action positions the Company to reinstate quarterly cash distributions to unitholders by the third quarter of 2022, in-line with its previously stated target.

“The outstanding results produced by our team in the second half of 2021, combined with our strong season pass sales and positive outlook for the upcoming season, underscore the strength and resiliency of our business as well as Cedar Fair’s bright prospects for continued growth and value creation, particularly as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to recede,” said Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “Consistent with the amended terms of our credit agreement, opting out of the covenant modification period moves us another step closer to reinstating quarterly cash distributions to unitholders, which we look forward to announcing in the coming months. We believe the re-initiation of distributions to unitholders will be another important reflection of Cedar Fair’s continued strength, progress and industry leadership.”

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not historical in nature constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements as to the Company's expectations, beliefs, goals, and strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, including payment of partnership distributions, or that the Company's growth strategies will achieve the target results. Important factors, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, general economic conditions, adverse weather conditions, competition for consumer leisure time and spending, unanticipated construction delays, changes in the Company’s capital investment plans and projects and other factors discussed from time to time by the Company in its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) could affect attendance at the Company’s parks, as well as the timing of any payment of partnership distributions, and the Company's growth strategies, and cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations or otherwise to fluctuate or decrease. Additional information on risk factors that may affect the business and financial results of the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the filings of the Company made from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events, information, circumstances or otherwise that arise after the publication of this document.

