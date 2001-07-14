Emclaire Financial (EMCF) Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Emclaire Financial Corp. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Emclaire Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: EMCF) to Farmers National Banc Corp. is fair to Emclaire shareholders. Pursuant to the agreement, Emclaire shareholders may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers’ shares and 30% for cash.

Halper Sadeh encourages Emclaire shareholders to contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Emclaire and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Emclaire shareholders; (2) determine whether Farmers is underpaying for Emclaire; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Emclaire shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Emclaire shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

