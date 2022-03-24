Vionic SVP and GM, Angela Caltagirone, Honored by Dress for Success in Its "Your Hour, Her Power" Campaign

PR Newswire

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vionic 's long-standing relationship with Dress for Success turns a new page as Angela Caltagirone, SVP and General Manager of Vionic receives recognition by Dress for Success San Francisco/San Jose as a corporate partner, and mentor for women in Dress for Success' "Your Hour, Her Power" Campaign highlighting women who serve an inspiring role for their community.

As women around the world continue to be disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vionic Shoes is pleased to support Dress for Success® in inspiring hope and resilience in women through the "Your Hour, Her Power" campaign. Dress for Success serves an invaluable community contribution to the women who look to the non-profit to support them as they step forward in their careers. As a part of the campaign, Dress for Success recognizes Angela Caltagirone as a member of Bay Area Women in Power, for her outstanding leadership and advocacy of initiatives that help women thrive professionally and personally.

Dress for Success' annual Women's History Month and International Women's Day campaign, "Your Hour, Her Power" is inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to opportunities that can change her life, she becomes powerful beyond measure. By giving the equivalent of just one hour of your pay, you give a Dress for Success woman access to programs, services, and tools that will help her achieve economic advancement.

"I am passionate about mentoring and supporting women throughout their careers, and helping them create a strong network. I strive to do this with family, friends, and colleagues alike as well as pay it forward. I feel tremendous gratitude to be recognized by Dress for Success and to be a part of their meaningful work," says Angela Caltagirone, SVP and GM of Vionic Shoes.

Vionic and Dress for Success have enjoyed a long relationship that's included event sponsorship, financial contributions and donations of Vionic shoes to help empower women in either entering or returning to the workplace. The mission of Dress for Success is to assist women in finding their way to contribute to the world economy by providing much needed support, due to a variety of situations, that have impeded their confidence and independence.

Vionic is committed to assisting women and men live their best and healthiest lives from the ground up—focusing on support, comfort, wellness, and inspiring styles. Vionic's fashion-driven brand of supportive footwear combines its innovative Three-Zone Comfort technology with coveted modern classics and fresh trends.

To learn more about Vionic's charitable giving and community initiatives visit www.vioniccares.com.

About Vionic

Vionic designs its Three-Zone Comfort technology into every shoe it makes, resulting in unparalleled stability, ultimate arch support, and cushioning. As pioneers in foot health with a global team of experts behind the brand, Vionic brings a fresh perspective to fashionable, supportive footwear. Featuring a wide range of silhouettes, premium materials, and thoughtful design for women and men, Vionic offers the style you want with the comfort you crave across a vast selection of active, casual & dress options, sandals, and slippers. Press features for Vionic include the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as coverage in InStyle, Women's Health, Buzzfeed, Refinery29, Men's Health, Travel + Leisure, People, and on The Today Show. For additional information about Vionic footwear, visit www.vionicshoes.com.

About Caleres (NYSE: CAL)

Caleres is the home of today's most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life's styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today's assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company's mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success is a global nonprofit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help them thrive in work and life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to more than 150 cities in nearly 30 countries. To date, the organization has helped more than one million women work towards financial independence. Visit www.dressforsuccess.org to learn more.

