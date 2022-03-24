Moore Kuehn Encourages VCKA, RNER, BCAC, and SUMR Investors to Contact Law Firm

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ: VCKA)

VCKA has agreed to merge with Sorrento Therapeutics. Under the proposed transaction, VCKA shareholders will own only 12% of the combined company.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RNER)

Mount Rainier has agreed to merge with HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited. Under the proposed transaction, Mount Rainier shareholders will own only 18.7% of the combined company.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCAC)

Brookline Capital has agreed to merge with Apexigen. Under the proposed transaction, Brookline Capital shareholders will own only 5.15% of the combined company.

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR)

Summer Infant has agreed to merge with Kids2. Under the proposed transaction, Summer Infant shareholders will receive $12.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Summer Infant's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

