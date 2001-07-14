Cutera, Inc. to Participate in the Aesthetic Device Industry Panel at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Aesthetic Device Industry Panel at the Maxim Virtual Growth Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Investors may listen to the live event by registering for the conference at https%3A%2F%2Fm-vest.com%2Fevents%2F2022-virtual-growth-conference.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has developed innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005887/en/