MultiPlan Wins "Healthcare Data Solution of the Year" Designation in 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

MultiPlan+Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Healthcare Data Solution of the Year” award in the 3rd annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data+Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.

MultiPlan was specifically recognized for its negotiation prioritization tool that helps its claims negotiators quickly identify the next best claim to work, leading to greater savings for customers and increased throughput for negotiators. The highly effective, predictive tool was built on years of quality data that fueled its machine learning model and immediately delivered results and enhanced productivity. Using a combination of machine learning and complex business rules, the machine learning models make use of the financials of a claim, its clinical factors, MultiPlan's history of negotiating with a particular provider, and more, to assign a claim priority score that is used to automatically rank claims within the queue.

“We are thrilled our data team is being honored by Data Breakthrough. The team’s machine learning models combined with their best-in-class change management efforts led to a nearly perfect roll out of the project and immediately helped the Negotiation Services team gain incredible efficiencies and cost savings,” said Michael Kim, MultiPlan Senior Vice President and CIO. “Our innovative healthcare cost management solutions emphasize a legacy of strong payor and provider relationships. In this case, not only have we improved results and team morale, but the negotiation prioritization tool is another step toward our mission of delivering fairness, efficiency, and affordability to U.S. healthcare.”

“MultiPlan has created a highly predictive tool that gives negotiators a path toward the highest yield cases while maintaining overall quality and value-delivery based on human inputs - something the predictive model could not factor into its limited view of success alone. Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Healthcare Data Solution of the Year,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough.

MultiPlan provides technology-enabled provider network, negotiation, claim pricing, and payment accuracy services for medical payors. The company has pioneered innovative solutions through its sophisticated technology, approach to data analytics, and teams rich with industry experience.

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.multiplan.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech+Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data+Breakthrough+Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005707/en/