TEGNA Names Mark Manders President and General Manager at WGRZ in Buffalo

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Mark Manders has been named president and general manager at WGRZ, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., effective April 4. In this role, Manders will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms as well as leading the station’s focus on community service and driving results for advertisers. Manders is succeeding Jim Toellner, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Mark Manders has been named president and general manager at TEGNA's WGRZ-TV in Buffalo, N.Y. (Photo: Business Wire)

A senior media and marketing executive, Manders has served as the station’s director of sales for the last 16 years, connecting consumers in Western New York with businesses that provide the goods and services they want and need. As director of sales, Manders led a high-producing team responsible for sales leadership and strategy, competitive positioning, client services and achieving revenue goals. Prior to WGRZ, Manders was director of sales and marketing at WTVH, the CBS affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y. Earlier in his career, he was vice president of marketing for a major furniture store chain, general sales manager at the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y., and national sales manager at the ABC affiliate in Kansas City, Mo.

“Mark stands out as one of the most effective leaders in our company,” said Paul Trelstad, SVP, media operations, TEGNA. “His investment in Buffalo and service to his team and our advertising customers has been extraordinary. No one is better suited to lead the talented ‘2 On Your Side’ team in serving the greater Buffalo community with exceptional news, information and community engagement.”

Manders is a summa cum laude graduate of the business school at Arizona State University, where he was also a member of the ASU Men’s Gymnastics team. Manders has a history of community service in Western New York and currently serves as a member of the Roswell Park Alliance Board. He previously served as a member of the Marketing Committee for the SPCA of Erie County and as an elected member of the Jamesville-Dewitt Board of Education. An avid cyclist, Manders serves as peloton coordinator for the Ride for Roswell.

About TEGNA

