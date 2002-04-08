Auxly to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, announced today that it will report earnings results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday March 31, 2022, before the financial markets open.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results. The teleconference details are listed below:

Date: Thursday March 31, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

North American Toll Free: 1-888-664-6383

Audio Webcast URL:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1535919&tp_key=5f2b492569

A replay of the teleconference will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the call on the Company’s website.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

