F45 Named Fastest-Growing Fitness Franchise by Entrepreneur

F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") (NYSE: FXLV) has been recognized as one of 2022’s fastest-growing franchises by Entrepreneur. The March issue presents the publication’s annual ranking of the Fastest-Growing Franchises, highlighting companies that saw the most significant unit growth worldwide. F45 Training was ranked #10 globally and #14 in North+America, and is the highest ranked fitness franchisor in both instances.

“It is an incredible honor and achievement for F45 Training to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises by Entrepreneur,” said Adam Gilchrist, President, CEO and Chairman of F45 Training. “This is a direct testament to the hard work and commitment that our team has dedicated toward our franchisees and our members. Our team has remained resilient despite the challenges facing the fitness industry amid the pandemic, and I’m confident that we will maintain our robust growth in the years to come."

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500®. This recognition represents F45’s continued effort to thoroughly understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net unit growth—including U.S. franchises, international franchises and company-owned units—from July 31, 2020 to July 31, 2021, with ties broken based on percentage growth.

"Growth is what franchising is all about," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Our 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking identifies the franchise brands with the greatest unit growth and underscores the industry's extraordinary momentum over the past year."

To view F45 in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com%2Ffranchises%2Ffastestgrowing. Results can also be seen in the March 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005936/en/