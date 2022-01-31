Leading Edge Materials Reports Quarterly Results to January 31, 2022

Vancouver, March 24, 2022 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) ( LEMIF) (FRA: 7FL) first quarter results for the period ending January 31, 2022. All references to dollar amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars.



Highlights During and After the Quarter

During the three months ended January 31, 2022:

The Company granted an aggregate of 3,200,000 common shares (the “Optioned Shares”) of the Company, at exercise price of C$0.62 per option, expiring on the date that is three years from the date of grant to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants.





Subsequent to January 31, 2022:



The Company initiated an internal review focused on the potential to restart production at the Company’s fully-owned Woxna graphite mine in Sweden.





Results of Operations

Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended October 31, 2021

During the three months ended January 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”) the Company reported a net loss of $2,094,349 compared to a reported net loss of $554,925 for the three months ended October 31, 2021 (“Q4 2021”), an increase in loss of $1,539,424, the increase in loss is mainly due to $1,421,437 of share-based compensation related to granting of stock options under the Company’s stock option plan during Q1 2022, and market to market loss of $219,208 booked in Q1 2022 compared to a mark to market gain of $122,484 booked in Q4 2021.

Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended January 31, 2021

During the three months ended January 31, 2022 (“2022 period”) the Company reported a net loss of $2,094,349 compared to a net loss of $668,278 for the three months ended January 31, 2021 (“2021 period”), an increase in loss of $1,426,071, the increase in loss is mainly due to $1,421,437 of share-based compensation related to granting of stock options under the Company’s stock option plan during the 2022 period.

Selected Financial Data

The following selected financial information is derived from the audited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Three Months Ended January 31,

2022

$ October 31,

2021

$ July 31,

2021

$ April 30,

2021

$ January 31,

2021

$ October 31,

2020

$ July 31,

2020

$ April 30,

2020

$ January 31,

2020

$ Operations Expenses (1,874,407) (460,907) (600,531) (483,495) (664,674) (882,556) (420,959) (337,609) (375,930) Other items (219,942) (94,018) (477,057) 1,573,567 (3,603) 327,987 (21,567) 20,187 (31,374) Comprehensive profit/(loss) (2,094,349) (554,925) (1,077,588) 1,090,072 (668,277) (554,569) (442,526) (317,422) (407,304) Basic Profit/(loss) per share (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) 0.01 (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) Diluted profit/(loss) per share (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) 0.01 (0.00) (0.01) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) Financial Position Working capital 3,236,870 2,350,166 2,803,903 3,935,156 2,598,191 3,277,010 3,354,422 499,883 711,727 Total assets 30,597,341 28,756,406 28,455,148 29,133,933 28,759,753 27,218,052 27,832,104 24,722,718 24,803,562 Total non-current liabilities (10,812,012) (9,946,686) (9,054,376) (8,620,700) (9,154,787) (7,053,874) (7,486,123) (7,452,242) (7,154,761)





Financial Condition / Capital Resources



During the three months ended January 31, 2022, the Company recorded a net loss of $2,094,349 and, as of January 31, 2022 the Company had an accumulated deficit of $43,198,619 and working capital of $3,236,870. The Company is maintaining its Woxna Graphite Mine on a “production-ready” basis to minimize costs and is conducting ongoing research and development to produce higher value specialty products. The Company is also evaluating a potential restart of production at the Woxna Graphite Mine. The Company anticipates that it has sufficient funding to meet anticipated levels of corporate administration and overheads for the ensuing twelve months however, it will need additional capital to provide working capital and recommence operations at the Woxna Graphite Mine and/or establish a production facility for the Anode Project, to fund future development of the Norra Karr Property and complete the tendering process and, if successful, exploration activities in Romania. There is no assurance such additional capital will be available to the Company on acceptable terms or at all. In the longer term the recoverability of the carrying value of the Company’s long-lived assets is dependent upon the Company’s ability to preserve its interest in the underlying mineral property interests, the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, the achievement of profitable operations and the ability of the Company to obtain financing to support its ongoing exploration programs and mining operations. See also “COVID-19”.

During the three months ended January 31, 2022, 200,000 options and 4,421,428 warrants were exercised for gross proceeds of $45,000 and $1,620,500 respectively. 3,200,000 share options were granted during the three months ended January 31, 2022 at an exercise price of $0.62.

During the year ended October 31, 2021, 493,109 options and 63,571 warrants were exercised for gross proceeds of $95,348 and $6,357 respectively.

Outlook

Regretfully any outlook must start with the mention of the horrendous and hostile invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Besides the unfathomable human suffering for the Ukrainian people, this development comes on top of the COVID pandemic another tectonic event that will shape geopolitics and industrial policy going forward. One can only hope for a swift ending to the current situation in Ukraine, but there is no turning back from the realization by western governments that energy and supply chain reliance on authoritarian and autocratic regimes is something that has to be solved urgently. The Versailles Declaration by EU leaders clearly outlines steps to reduce energy dependency on Russia and addresses strategic dependencies on critical raw materials in general1. These are not new initiatives in the context of EU industrial policy over the last years, but one can be certain that there is more commitment and urgency to deliver on the ambitions. For both energy independence and raw material security, a key deliverable will be to develop raw materials projects within the borders of the EU. The projects we have in our portfolio are exactly the type of projects that are needed now more than ever before.

Battery raw material prices have risen sharply over the last few months driven by continued strong demand and increasing production costs, not least due to increasing electricity costs globally2. Graphite prices in Europe, including spherical purified graphite (being the anode material feedstock), are recently reported3 to be up almost 40-50% compared to the same period last year4.

Four our Woxna graphite project, we are working actively on two parallel and closely related projects. One being the evaluation of restarting flake graphite production at the existing mine due to the improved market conditions. The other is the production of bulk samples of battery grade graphite together with our preferred suppliers where we recently have concluded thermal purification trials. The produced material will be further processed by our proposed JV partner Sicona into lithium-ion anode materials which will be tested in battery cells and sent for customer pre-qualifications. The data of this test program will form the basis for the next development steps towards a Swedish anode material demonstration plant and if agreed, the incorporated JV on the anode project.

The same demand and supply crunch dynamics have supported rare earth prices year to date. Prices for key magnet rare earth oxides such as neodymium, dysprosium and terbium continued rising initially but have recently reversed some of those gains after China initiated communication attempted at cooling the market5. Even with the recent correction, the key magnet rare earth oxide prices are up between 27 and 150% year on year6.

We are continuing our work on updating the mining lease application for the Norra Karr project based on the new plan for the project announced last year7. Recently the Government of Sweden approved the mining lease application for the Kallak iron ore project in north of Sweden8. This is interesting in the context of that project having been locked in a same type of permitting stalemate as Norra Kärr for close to ten years. The Minister of Enterprise emphasized that it was a new type of mining lease approval which would be used as a praxis for future evaluations. The granting was associated with several conditions with the objective to minimize the conflict between competing national interests. These types of conditions are normally dealt with at the environmental permitting stage, the effect essentially being that the project was pushed through the mining lease stage in order to open up the opportunity to focus on the required development work towards an environmental permit application.

As we move through the first half of the year we are working across each important front of our projects that will enable us to progress them to the next phase. During the quarter we were pleased to see continuing support from long-term shareholders through the exercise of options and warrants for proceeds to the Company of $1,665,500, with many warrants and options still outstanding with exercise prices deep in the money. We are also encouraged to see continued increasing interest in the Company by Swedish shareholders, earlier this year Swedish shareholders became the major shareholder base and trading volumes on our Nasdaq First North listing are now growing. Outside of delivering shareholder value, we have always felt the importance of our projects in how they can support the climate transition and Europe’s ambitions to become more self-reliant for critical raw materials. This responsibility is now bigger than ever in this new geopolitical environment that emerged this year.

Qualified Person



The scientific, technical and economic information related to the Norra Karr project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Rob Bowell of SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd, a chartered chemist of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a chartered geologist of the Geological Society of London, and a Fellow of the Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Materials, who is an independent Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101 for REE deposits.

The scientific, technical and economic information related to the Woxna Graphite project has been reviewed and verified by Christopher Stinton of Zenito Limited, BSc (Hons), CEng MIMMM, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Financial Information

The report for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, is expected to be published on or about June 22, 2022.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Karr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

