Amid Rising Gas Prices, Waitr Launches New Program to Aid Delivery Drivers

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, has announced new initiatives to support its delivery drivers as gasoline prices continue to surge throughout the country.

Waitr has implemented a new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations. Once the driver activates the GasCard within the driver app, they'll immediately receive the five-percent discount on gas purchases.

“Drivers are an important part of our business and the record-high gas prices are directly impacting them,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr. “We have implemented this GasCard program as a way to help combat this issue.”

In addition to the GasCard, Waitr is adjusting its driver pay as another way to help drivers.

Chris Barnes, director of driver experience, Delivery Logistics, says Waitr customers are also helping out in their own way. “We have heard from some drivers that they’ve seen an uptick in tips. Our loyal customers know fuel costs are affecting their pay, and many are responding. We serve great communities that really appreciate the drivers, and reciprocate appropriately.”

About Waitr

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Additionally, Waitr facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.

