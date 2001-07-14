Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Lamb Weston Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend

1 minutes ago
The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.245 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2022.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at lambweston.com.

