Rayonier Advanced Materials' Receives Nordic Swan Qualification for Sustainable Fluff Pulp Manufacturing Practices

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM, the “Company”), a pioneer in the production of fluff pulp, today announced that it qualifies as an “Inspected Raw Material” by Nordic Swan Ecolabelling. The Nordic Swan Ecolabel sets strict environmental requirements in all phases of manufacturing, including requirements for eco-friendly chemicals used in ecolabeled products. The status will appear on products made with RYAM’s fluff pulp and indicates to consumers and commercial buyers that the product is sustainably produced and environmentally friendly.

“The Nordic Swan Ecolabel exemplifies our commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing and is an important component of realizing RYAM’s BioFuture,” said Vito Consiglio, President and CEO of Rayonier Advanced Materials. “Increasingly, consumers expect that the products they buy be sourced with eco-friendly materials. The ecolabel will help consumers easily identify products made with our fluff pulp as green sustainably produced and environmentally friendly.”

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a producer of fluff pulp and various other cellulose-based materials, many of which serve as alternatives to petroleum-based products. RYAM’s operations create a market for sustainably sourced wood materials that in turn help to support over two million acres of working forests. These working forests play an essential role in contributing to clean air and water and providing critical wildlife habitat. As a result, our product has cost advantages for consumers and commercial buyers.

“It means a lot to our customers, sales, and marketing team for our fluff pulp to receive the ‘Inspected Raw Material’ status from Nordic Ecolabelling and is a culmination of over two years of effort,” said Joshua Hicks, Senior Vice President, High Purity Cellulose of Rayonier Advanced Materials. “We are focused on achieving RYAM’s BioFuture and becoming more sustainable while reducing our impact on the environment, and we are proud to have received this exceptional recognition.”

In the United States, just a very small percentage of fluff pulp currently produced meets the Nordic Swan Ecolabel standard. Rayonier Advanced Materials has an annual capacity of 245,000 tons which are all eligible for Nordic Swan’s “Inspected Raw Material” status. The status will make it easy for downstream consumers of absorbent hygiene products containing RYAM's fluff pulp, such as adult incontinence, baby diapers, and feminine hygiene products, to identify their products as sustainably produced.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials employs just over 2,500 people and generates approximately $1.4 billion of revenues. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Rayonier Advanced Materials’ or future or expected events, developments or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "anticipate" and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.

