Sientra to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th – 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. ( SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, today announced that Company CEO Ron Menezes has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, hosted by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.



Sientra will be presenting during the panel entitled “Aesthetics Device Industry Panel” on Monday, March 28th at 1:00pm Eastern time.

The panel and presentation will be hosted on Maxim’s M-Vest website and made available to those registered for the conference. Interested parties can register for the conference and view the panel via the following link: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the AuraGen fat grafting system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

