Radiant Logistics Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

RENTON, Wash., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today announced it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Trusted Companies for 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three main public touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange listed companies with a revenue over $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study, and the top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries were then chosen based on this holistic approach to evaluating trust.

"We are delighted to have been recognized as one of America's Most Trusted Companies," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "This type of recognition is a direct result of the dedication of our employees and operating partners across the network who continue to work tirelessly to deliver exceptional service and value in the face of the challenges of today's marketplace. As an organization we take great pride in the responsibility we have to our customers, our investors and to each other and a distinction that centers around Trust simply underscores our commitment to those that count on us."

For more information and to see the entire list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022, please visit www.newsweek.com/americas-most-trusted-companies-2022

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

