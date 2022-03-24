Lear Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will hold a conference call to review the company's first quarter 2022 financial results and related matters on May 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the conference call:

Toll-free calls: 877-883-0383

International calls: 412-902-6506

The conference code is 6997631.

You also may listen to the live audio webcast of the call, in listen-only mode, on Lear's Investor Relations website at ir.lear.com. The webcast replay will be available two hours following the call.

Note: The first quarter 2022 slide presentation will be available on Lear's website before the earnings call begins on May 3, 2022.

