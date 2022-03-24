Resolute to Hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 27, 2022

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) will hold its virtual and in-person annual meeting of stockholders on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. (Eastern) at the Montreal Marriott Chateau Champlain, located at 1050 De La Gauchetière Street West, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 4C9, Canada.

The hybrid format provides the option of attending the meeting in person, subject to public health restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic at the time of the meeting, or joining the meeting online through a virtual web conference at https://web.lumiagm.com/295854943, where participants will be able to listen live, submit questions and vote their shares. An 11-digit control number (included on each stockholder's notice of internet availability and proxy card) will be required to join the virtual meeting, as well as the following password: resolute2022.

Stockholders attending the meeting in person must bring an acceptable form of identification. If shares are held in street name, stockholders must bring an account statement or other suitable evidence that shares of common stock are held as of the record date in order to be admitted to the meeting.

Owners of Resolute common stock at the close of business on March 29, 2022, the record date for the annual meeting, will be entitled to vote their shares.

In-person and virtual participants can email questions in advance of the annual meeting to [email protected] by May 23, 2022, at the latest, clearly indicating their name and whether they are stockholders. The company will respond to as many appropriate questions as time permits during the meeting, to the extent relevant to the business of the meeting. Please monitor the "Annual Meeting of Stockholders" page under the "Investors" section of www.resolutefp.com and the proxy related documents for any additional information.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in over 60 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

