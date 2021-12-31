Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp

New Purchases: BND, VMBS, VCEB, VUSB, AVDV, MCD, UNP, EGP, QCOM, ICF, IGM,

BND, VMBS, VCEB, VUSB, AVDV, MCD, UNP, EGP, QCOM, ICF, IGM, Added Positions: SPTS, BSV, DFAT, ESGE, SCHP, DFAE, ESML, DLN, VTIP, SUSB, DFAI, SPY, IBML, DE, PG, PEP, INTC, HD, VTEB,

SPTS, BSV, DFAT, ESGE, SCHP, DFAE, ESML, DLN, VTIP, SUSB, DFAI, SPY, IBML, DE, PG, PEP, INTC, HD, VTEB, Reduced Positions: SPAB, SPMB, AAPL, BIV, INTU, VNQ, BRK.B, TMO, VV, ADBE, AMZN, MSFT, NYMX, SQ, DSI,

SPAB, SPMB, AAPL, BIV, INTU, VNQ, BRK.B, TMO, VV, ADBE, AMZN, MSFT, NYMX, SQ, DSI, Sold Out: IBB,

Sebastopol, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, iShares Biotechnology ETF, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owns 122 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 2,951,640 shares, 18.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 1,553,581 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 627,519 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,455 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 661,537 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.8 and $85.21, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 71,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.48 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $49.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 34,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.56 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $73.41. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.9 and $50.08, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $49.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.78 and $66.4, with an estimated average price of $64.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $270.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 493.66%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $37.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 38,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $66.05, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 36.61%. The sale prices were between $25.16 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. still held 121,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp by 22.7%. The sale prices were between $0.95 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. still held 18,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.