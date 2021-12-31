Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Aflac Inc, Datadog Inc, Sells ,

New Purchases: FNF, AFL, DDOG, PLAN, JKS, ALL, ATR, WEC, ADBE, OR, ATO, WTRG, FITB, HIG, NDAQ, PNW, TRMB, PNM, MDB, REGI, CSIQ, KEY, WK, BE, SEDG, EVRG, NOVA, ED,

FNF, AFL, DDOG, PLAN, JKS, ALL, ATR, WEC, ADBE, OR, ATO, WTRG, FITB, HIG, NDAQ, PNW, TRMB, PNM, MDB, REGI, CSIQ, KEY, WK, BE, SEDG, EVRG, NOVA, ED, Sold Out: KSU, COR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Aflac Inc, Datadog Inc, Anaplan Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, sells , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q4, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP owns 212 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,354 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 49,396 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,974 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 29,671 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 11,153 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $49.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $138.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $152.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

