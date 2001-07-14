AMERISAFE Announces 2022 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2022 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:30AM Eastern time.

What: AMERISAFE 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time How: Live via phone – by dialing 323-794-2551, Conference Code 9718445

Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below Where: www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, and manufacturing. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005007/en/