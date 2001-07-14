Vicarious Surgical Appoints John Mazzola as Vice President of Operations

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company seeking to improve patient outcomes as well as the cost and efficiency of surgical procedures, today announced the appointment of John Mazzola as vice president of operations. In this new role, Mazzola will lead the strategic manufacturing plans for the Vicarious system as the company progresses development.

Mazzola has more than 30 years of global operations and engineering management experience with leading companies in the medical device industry. Before joining Vicarious, Mazzola was a vice president of operations at Becton Dickinson Surgery. During his tenure with Becton Dickinson (“BD”), he oversaw a network of 10 manufacturing sites, a business planning and procurement organization, an advanced manufacturing engineering team, and the business’ environmental health and safety responsibilities. Prior to his time at BD, Mazzola held engineering and operational roles of increasing responsibility with Bard, BD, Medtronic, and Transmedics.

“We are excited to welcome John to our team as our vice president of operations,” said Adam Sachs, CEO and co-founder of Vicarious Surgical. “John’s deep operational and engineering expertise will be invaluable as we plan, develop, and execute upon our manufacturing strategies, processes, and procedures to bring next generation robotics to minimally invasive surgery.”

Mazzola continues to be active in local industry associations and currently serves as Director Emeritus for the Massachusetts Medical Device Council Board of Directors.

“I am delighted to be joining Vicarious Surgical at such an important stage in its development,” Mazzola said. “The company has a tremendous opportunity ahead to meet a substantial unmet need. I am eager to help lead efforts on the operational front to maximize Vicarious’ growth potential.”

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates , Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

Source: Vicarious Surgical Inc.

