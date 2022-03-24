Globant Joins AWS to Launch AWS for Games Service Offering

PR Newswire

Through AWS for Games, Globant will help developers meet the modern gamer's demands by boosting the efficiency, productivity, speed, and intelligence of their building process

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, announced it is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch AWS for Games, the new service offering launched today which enables developers to easily leverage the breadth and depth of AWS services to build smarter, more immersive, and engaging games. Through AWS for Games, Globant will help its roster of leading customers in the gaming industry to incorporate and benefit from AWS solutions and, in turn, more easily meet the modern gamer's demands for fast, seamless playing experiences.

"As gaming continues to grow in popularity and become more sophisticated, game developers and designers need to constantly find new and better ways to implement the most cutting-edge technologies in order to stay competitive," said Paxton LaZar, Managing Director at Globant's Gaming Studio. "The experts in Globant's Gaming Studio leverage AWS for Games to enable our customers to fearlessly innovate as well as strengthen the agility, speed, and reliability of their games, in turn enhancing the player experience."

"As a company founded with the ambitious goal of creating a music metaverse ecosystem, PIXELYNX developers spend every day finding new, innovative ways to implement the latest emerging technologies – from blockchain to NFTs – into our gaming platform," said Inder Phull, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at PIXELYNX . "Globant's assistance providing state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, complete with security and automation powered by AWS's seamless technology stack, allows our team to maximize the time they spend on our ultimate goal: creating the best possible experience for artists and music fans."

"Globant is a trusted collaborator of AWS Game Tech. Both companies are committed to empowering game developers to build amazing, successful, and fun games," said Rob Schoeppe, Head, Game Tech Solutions/BD at AWS Game Tech. "As more games offer live services and connected experiences in their games, developers need a diverse set of solutions to use. Having Globant as a strategic collaborator on AWS for Games allows developers to focus on creating fun player experiences."

For more information about the Globant Gaming Studio, visit www.globant.com/studio/gaming . For more information about AWS for Games, visit www.aws.amazon.com/gametech .

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 23,500 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in Customer Experience Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

