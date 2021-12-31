Natixis Funds Trust II Buys Altice USA Inc, Broadcom Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells Bunge, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum Corp

New Purchases: ATUS, AVGO, DHR, NUE, LUMN, LPX, ADM, MCHP, UNP, LIN, F, EMR, MRK, ORI, DVN, ADP, WFC,

ATUS, AVGO, DHR, NUE, LUMN, LPX, ADM, MCHP, UNP, LIN, F, EMR, MRK, ORI, DVN, ADP, WFC, Added Positions: TMUS, V, ANTM, LOW, GLPI, PSA, COP, BMY, VZ, C, CMCSA, ATVI, JNJ, APAM,

TMUS, V, ANTM, LOW, GLPI, PSA, COP, BMY, VZ, C, CMCSA, ATVI, JNJ, APAM, Reduced Positions: BGEPF.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, WLL, HXOH, SBUX, ROST, OMF, DE, NVDA, EOG, AAPL, UNH, QCOM, CVX, ACN, KLAC, OHI, COST, HD, BX, TMO, PFE, JPM, FNF, NXPI, KO, TXN, INTU, CSCO, MCD, PEP, ORCL, MSFT, AMAT, ABT,

BGEPF.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, WLL, HXOH, SBUX, ROST, OMF, DE, NVDA, EOG, AAPL, UNH, QCOM, CVX, ACN, KLAC, OHI, COST, HD, BX, TMO, PFE, JPM, FNF, NXPI, KO, TXN, INTU, CSCO, MCD, PEP, ORCL, MSFT, AMAT, ABT, Sold Out: NTAP, R, FOXA, TFC, TSN, NEM, DGX, CMI, HPQ, IRM, SO, LYB, NKE, NSC, ET, MSI, NXST, BSX,

Investment company Natixis Funds Trust II Current Portfolio ) buys Altice USA Inc, Broadcom Inc, Nucor Corp, Danaher Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, sells Bunge, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum Corp, Hexion Holdings Corp, NetApp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Natixis Funds Trust II. As of 2021Q4, Natixis Funds Trust II owns 88 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 94,068 shares, 13.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.37% Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 2,914 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 2,768 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.29% Altice USA Inc (ATUS) - 247,241 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Hexion Holdings Corp (HXOH) - 108,029 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03%

Natixis Funds Trust II initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 247,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $626.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $286.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 4,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 7,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $90.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 8,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II added to a holding in Visa Inc by 84.48%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $217.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 5,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 422.17%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $473.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 115.85%. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $219.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II added to a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc by 95.64%. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 11,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II added to a holding in Public Storage by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $373.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11.

Natixis Funds Trust II sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $75.79 and $91.24, with an estimated average price of $83.84.

Natixis Funds Trust II sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $34.44 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $39.33.

Natixis Funds Trust II sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Natixis Funds Trust II sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Natixis Funds Trust II sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $140.36 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $152.48.

Natixis Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 69.09%. The sale prices were between $100 and $128.35, with an estimated average price of $124.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.28%. Natixis Funds Trust II still held 9,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1297.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. Natixis Funds Trust II still held 2,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 78.35%. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Natixis Funds Trust II still held 6,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Hexion Holdings Corp by 22.03%. The sale prices were between $22 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Natixis Funds Trust II still held 108,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 41.77%. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Natixis Funds Trust II still held 6,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Natixis Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 60.53%. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87. The stock is now traded at around $90.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Natixis Funds Trust II still held 1,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.