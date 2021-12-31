Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund Buys Performance Food Group Co, Republic Services Inc, Avantor Inc, Sells Aramark, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Oshkosh Corp

- New Purchases: RSG,
- Added Positions: PFGC, AVTR, NABL, COO, SKX, IQV, AVAH, NRZ, LESL, SHC, WSC, NXST, ALLE, VST, SSNC, MMS,
- Reduced Positions: ARMK, BSIG, ELAN, NVT, SWI, MSI, NTB, SYF, PXD, CR, OTIS, KEYS, ALL, FANG, ADS, CCK, HUBB, ATH, FMC, CACI, EVRG, RGA, CMS, AME, RJF, LOPE, AEE, AXTA, LNT, HBAN, AJG, NDAQ, ARES, HOLX, PACW, CSTM, AVY, ADI, A, LYB, ENTG, CDW,
- Sold Out: OSK, GPN, CCMP,
- Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) - 65,215 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
- Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 296,055 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.57%
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 292,330 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 438,230 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.86%
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 255,490 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.33%
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.01 and $139.45, with an estimated average price of $133.21. The stock is now traded at around $130.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 28,995 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $38.97 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 296,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 255,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: N-able Inc (NABL)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in N-able Inc by 72.35%. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.34. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 492,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 57.64%. The purchase prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06. The stock is now traded at around $411.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $224.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 954,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81.
