JD.com Announces JD Logistics' Financing

BEIJING, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com”) ( JD; HKEx: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that JD Logistics, Inc. (“JD Logistics”) (HKEx: 2618), a consolidated subsidiary of JD.com, has entered into a placing agreement, pursuant to which JD Logistics has agreed to issue 150,500,000 of its ordinary shares to a group of third-party investors for a total purchase price of approximately US$398 million in a placement (the “JDL Placement”). Concurrently, JD.com, through its wholly-owned subsidiary (the “JD Entity”), has entered into a subscription agreement with JD Logistics, pursuant to which the JD Entity has agreed to subscribe for, and JD Logistics has agreed to issue, 261,400,000 ordinary shares of JD Logistics, at the same per share price for the JDL Placement, for a total purchase price of approximately US$692 million in cash (the “JD Subscription”).



The JDL Placement and JD Subscription are not inter-conditional, and both subject to certain customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Stock Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) for the listing of the newly issued shares, and the closing conditions for the JD Subscription also include the approval of JD Logistics’ independent shareholders.

There can be no assurance that any of the proposed transactions will be completed. See “Safe Harbor Statement” below for the risks and uncertainties for the proposed transactions, including risks and uncertainties on the timing of the consummation of the transactions and the risk that certain closing conditions of the transactions may not be satisfied on a timely basis, or at all.

Upon completion of the JDL Placement and the JD Subscription, JD.com, through the JD Entity, will maintain its shareholding in JD Logistics at approximately 63.5%, and continue to consolidate JD Logistics’ financial results into its financial statements.

