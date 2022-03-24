Ensysce Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Timing of Corporate Update Call

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety and performance with a focus on reducing abuse and overdose while providing relief for those with severe pain, today announced plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after close of market on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Corporate Update Conference Call

Management will host a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants.

Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263 Conference Code: 13727989 Webcast: ENSC Corporate Update Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through May 6, 2022 on Ensysce's Investor Relations website at ir.ensysce.com.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, based in San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its two novel proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) platforms, the Company is developing next-generation, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio encompassing a wide array of prescription drugs. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

[email protected]

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/694601/Ensysce-Biosciences-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2021-Earnings-Release-Date-and-Timing-of-Corporate-Update-Call



