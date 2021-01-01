AI/ML Innovations Inc. Completes Financing for Total Gross Proceeds of $600,000.00

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") to identified strategic health technology investors of 4,000,000 units ("Units") at $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of $600,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant having an exercise price of $0.20 and an expiration date of 12 months from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration if AIML trades at $0.30 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of this offering to further advance its platform deployment with key healthcare clients as well as general operating capital. The Company paid finder's fees of $25,337.81 in respect to the Offering.

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/

or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com

Presentations:

Investor slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCfOj2P_Fu3TOK6Jl1G9vEQ

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (70% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (22% ownership commitment by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

